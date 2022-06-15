20 Best Dutch Oven Recipes Ever

The Dutch oven has existed for hundreds of years – it was the best tool for cooking over an open fire. Today, a Dutch oven can be used for simmering on a stovetop or baking in an oven. It is perfect for slow-cooking dishes such as soups and stews!

1. Braised Short Ribs

Ribs and barbeque – that about says it all.

Cooking Time: 4 hours 20 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp. olive oil

4 lb. beef short ribs chopped into smaller pieces

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tsp. liquid smoke

1 sliced onion

4 peeled and sliced carrots

3 minced garlic cloves

2 cups can tomato sauce

¾ cup barbeque sauce

¾ cup beef broth

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Heat the olive oil in an oven-safe Dutch oven. Brown the ribs for 5 minutes while turning them once. Season the ribs with salt, pepper, and liquid smoke, then transfer them to a paper towel. Add the onion and carrots to the Dutch oven and sauté for 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and sauté for 2 more minutes. Pour in the tomato sauce, barbeque sauce, and broth and combine well. Bring the liquid to a boil and lower the heat to a simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes. Add the ribs back into the Dutch oven and cover. Simmer for 4 hours.

2. Beef Bourguignon

A French tradition. Be sure to use the best wine possible in the preparation. It will make a difference.

Cooking Time: 2 hours 15 minutes.

Yield: 4 servings.

Ingredients:

3 lbs. cubed beef

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 chopped onion

3 tbsp. butter

3 tbsp. flour

2 cups good red wine

2 cups beef broth

3 peeled and sliced carrots

3 chopped celery stalks

2 peeled and cubed medium potatoes

1 cup sliced mushrooms

½ tsp. fresh thyme or to taste

1 tsp. brown sugar

1 bay leaf

3 tbsp. flour

Directions:

Season the beef with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven and brown the beef for 10 minutes while turning frequently. Place the meat on a platter. Combine the butter and flour in the Dutch oven and keep stirring for 5 minutes, until butter is melted and a roux is created. Add the wine to the mixture and simmer for 15 minutes. Transfer the beef back to the Dutch oven and add the remaining ingredients. Cover the Dutch oven and simmer for 1 ½ hour. Remove the cover and adjust the seasoning. Ladle out ¼ cup of gravy and combine with the flour. Pour the mixture back into the pot. Simmer for 30 more minutes.

3. Asian Beef Curry

This is infused with delicious curry.

Cooking Time: 2 hours 30 minutes.

Yield: 8 servings.

Ingredients:

3 lb. beef stew meat

1 tbsp. garlic ginger paste

3 tbsp. white vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tsp. toasted curry powder – available online or in specialty stores

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 sliced onion

½ tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. cardamom

¼ tsp. cloves

2 tbsp. tomato paste

1 cup coconut milk

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Directions:

Toss the cubed beef with the garlic ginger paste, vinegar, salt, pepper, and toasted curry powder. Let sit for 30 minutes. Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven. Sauté the onion for 5 minutes. Add the beef and brown for 10 minutes. Stir in cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, tomato paste, and 1 cup of water. Simmer for 1 hour 45 minutes while checking frequently on the liquid. Add more if needed. Pour in the coconut milk and remove from heat. Serve topped with chopped cilantro.

4. Dutch Oven Pot Roast

This pot roast has the most delicious gravy.

Cooking Time: 2 hours 5 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients:

2 lb. chuck roast

Salt and pepper to taste

3 tbsp. flour

3 tbsp. olive oil

2 ¼ cup beef broth

¾ cup red wine

1 chopped onion

1 tsp. herbs de Provence

2 tsp. of Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp. onion powder

3 peeled and sliced carrots

3 large peeled and cubed potatoes

Directions:

Season the pot roast with salt and people and dredge through the flour. Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven and brown the roast for 5 minutes while turning. Add the broth, wine, onion, herbs de Provence, Worcestershire sauce, and onion powder and stir well. Cover the Dutch oven and simmer for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Add the vegetables and simmer for another 30 minutes.

5. Beef Stew

There is no more traditional comfort food than a delicious beef stew.

Cooking Time: 6 hours.

Yield: 8 servings.

Ingredients:

3 lb. stew meat

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup flour

3 cups canned stewed tomatoes with juices

1 cup chopped celery

3 peeled and sliced carrots

4 medium peeled and cubed potatoes

2 chopped onions

¼ tsp. thyme

¼ tsp. oregano

1 cup beef broth

½ cup red wine

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Season the beef with salt and pepper and dredge through the flour. Place all ingredients in the Dutch oven and stir. Cover the Dutch oven and place it in the oven. Bake for 6 hours.

6. Beef Brisket

A juicy brisket is fantastic, and the sandwiches are out-of-this-world.

Cooking Time: 3 hours 15 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients:

3-lb. beef brisket

Salt and pepper to taste

3 tbsp. olive oil

2 diced onions

1 chopped jalapeno pepper

4 minced garlic gloves

1 cup beef broth

1 cup sweet barbeque sauce

2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

3 tbsp. brown sugar

3 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. chili powder

2 bay leaves

3 tbsp. flour

Directions:

Season the brisket with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven and brown the brisket on both sides for 5 minutes. Place the brisket on a plate. Add the onion, jalapeno pepper, and garlic to the Dutch oven and sauté for 5 minutes. Return the brisket to the Dutch oven. Combine the remaining ingredients except the flour in a bowl and add to the brisket. Stir well. Bring the liquid to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 3 hours. Discard the bay leaves. Remove the brisket to the plate and slice. Stir the flour into ¼ cup of water and add to the liquid to thicken. Bring to liquid to a boil and let boil for 5 minutes. Serve the gravy over the brisket.

7. Pot Roast

Delicious meat and vegetables all in one pot. So easy.

Cooking Time: 5 hours 30 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. olive oil

4 lb. beef chuck roast

1 chopped onion

3 minced garlic cloves

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

3 cups beef stock

2 cups fire-roasted diced tomatoes

¼ cup red wine

2 bay leaves

1 cup thawed frozen peas

1 lb. quartered red baby potatoes

1 cup sliced mushrooms

2 tbsp. flour

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven. Brown the roast for 5 minutes and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the roast to a plate. Sauté the onion and garlic in the pot for 5 minutes. Add the Italian seasoning, stock, fire-roasted diced tomatoes, red wine, broth, and bay leaves, and stir well. Bring the liquid to a boil and return the roast to the Dutch oven. Lower the heat to the simmer and cover for 4 ½ hours. Add the vegetables and simmer for another 35 minutes. Return the roast to a plate. Combine the flour with 3 tbsp. of water and stir in the liquid. Simmer for 15 minutes. Discard the bay leaves. Carve the roast on a platter and place the vegetables around it. Drizzle with the gravy and keep the remaining gravy to serve on the side.

8. Vegetable Beef Soup

Use good meat when preparing this soup.

Cooking Time: 1 hour 45 minutes.

Yield: 8 servings.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 ½ lb. stew meat

Salt and pepper to taste

4 chopped celery stalks

1 chopped onion

2 minced garlic cloves

6 cups beef broth

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. fresh thyme

14 oz. canned diced tomatoes

3 peeled and cubed potatoes

6 peeled and sliced carrots

1 cup frozen corn

1 cup frozen broccoli florets

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven. Season the beef with salt and pepper and brown on all sides for 5 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove the beef to a platter. Add the celery, onion, and garlic to the Dutch oven and sauté for 5 minutes. Pour in the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, and canned tomatoes. Add the thyme and simmer for 1 hour. Transfer the potatoes and carrots to the Dutch oven and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in the corn and broccoli and simmer for 15 more minutes.

9. Chicken and Dumplings

This is a classic comfort-food dish. The purpose of the cream of chicken soup is to add more thickness.

Cooking Time: 1 hour 45 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients:

1 whole 3-lb. whole chicken

8 cups chicken broth

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 peeled and sliced carrots

3 chopped celery stalks

1 chopped onion

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

½ tsp. mustard powder

½ cup sour cream

½ cup buttermilk

1 tsp. thyme

2 eggs

2 cups white flour

1 ½ tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

Directions:

Transfer the chicken to the Dutch oven. Add the broth, can of cream of chicken soup, Worcestershire sauce, onion, carrots, celery, and bay leaf. Bring the liquid to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Simmer for 1 ½ hour. Remove the chicken and place it on a platter. Shred the meat and return it to the Dutch oven. Season with salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, and mustard powder. Combine the sour cream, buttermilk, thyme, eggs, flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl for the dumpling dough. Use an ice cream scoop to create the dumplings and add them to the chicken stock. Cover the Dutch oven and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove the bay leaf.

10. Arroz Con Pollo

Chicken and rice Latin American-style.

Cooking Time: 55 minutes.

Yield: 8 servings.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp. olive oil

8 chicken thighs

1 chopped onion

1 chopped green bell pepper

3 minced garlic cloves

14 oz. Rotel tomatoes

1 cup rice

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. cumin

1 saffron thread

¼ tsp. smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

1 bay leaf

2 cups chicken stock, or as needed to cover

1 cup thawed frozen corn

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven and brown the chicken for 5 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a platter. Add the onion, bell pepper, and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes. Return the chicken thighs to the Dutch oven. Stir in the Rotel tomatoes, rice, salt, oregano, cumin, saffron, paprika, salt, pepper, and bay leaf. Cover the mixture with the chicken stock. Bake the dish for 1 hour and 30 minutes. The chicken should be done. Stir in the corn and bake for an additional 15 minutes. Remove the bay leaf.

11. Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

Don’t let the 40 cloves of garlic scare you. This is fantastic chicken, and pretty mild because the garlic turns sweet from cooking.

Cooking Time: 40 minutes.

Yield: 8 servings.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 whole chicken

40 peeled cloves of garlic

2 cups chicken broth

2 tbsp. brandy

Salt and pepper to taste

½ tsp. oregano

1/4 cup butter

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven and brown the chicken on all sides for 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic and add the broth, brandy, salt, pepper, and oregano. Cover the chicken and place it in the oven. Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a platter. Stir ¼ cup of butter into the garlic and juices. Use an immersion blender to create a smooth sauce. Serve the delicious sauce over the chicken.

12. Chicken Cacciatore

Serve this tasty dish over pasta. HINT: If you have any vegetables that need to be used up, toss them in.

Cooking Time: 1 hour 30 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp. olive oil

3 lbs. bone-in chicken thighs

½ tsp. adobe seasoning

1 chopped onion

3 minced garlic cloves

1 cup sliced mushrooms

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp. Italian seasoning – or to taste

½ tsp. red pepper flakes - or to taste

28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

1 cup red wine

1 chopped red bell pepper

1 chopped green bell pepper

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Season the chicken with adobe seasoning. Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven and brown the chicken for 5 minutes. Transfer the chicken and the juices to a bowl. Add the onions, garlic, and mushrooms to the Dutch oven and sauté for 5 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Return the chicken and add the remaining ingredients and stir well. Simmer for 1 hour and 20 minutes.

13. Braised Lamb Shanks

The lamb tastes irresistible, as does the broth. Serve with mashed potatoes.

Cooking Time: 3 hours 15 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients:

6 lamb shanks

Salt and pepper to taste

3 tbsp. olive oil

2 chopped onions

6 minced garlic cloves

2 ½ cups beef broth

1 cup dark beer

1 tbsp. Maggi seasoning

1 tsp. rosemary

½ tsp. oregano

2 peeled and sliced carrots

2 peeled and cubed potatoes

Season the lamb with salt and pepper

Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven and brown the shanks on each side for a total of 10 minutes

Remove the shanks to a plate

Add the onion and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes

Pour in the broth, beer, and Maggi seasoning and season with rosemary and oregano

Transfer the lamb shanks back to the Dutch oven

Bring the liquid to a boil

Cover the Dutch oven and reduce the heat to a simmer

Simmer for 2 hours

Add the carrots and potatoes and simmer for 1 more hour, until the vegetables are done

14. Greek Lamb Stew

That touch of lemon adds a kick to this great stew.

Cooking Time: 2 hours 5 minutes.

Yield: 4 servings.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. olive oil

2 lb. cubed lamb shoulder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 chopped onion

4 minced garlic cloves

½ cup dry red wine

28 oz. canned crushed tomatoes

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 cup beef stock

½ cup red wine

1 tbsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. oregano

1 tsp. allspice

1 tsp. brown sugar

1 bay leaf

1 lb. peeled and cubed red potatoes

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven. Season the lamb with salt and pepper and brown in the pan for 5 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for 3 minutes while stirring. Deglaze the bottom of the Dutch with red wine. Add the Rotel tomatoes, mushrooms, stock, lemon juice, oregano, allspice, brown sugar, and bay leaf and stir to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cover and simmer for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Add the cubed potatoes and simmer for 30 more minutes, until the potatoes are done. Serve topped with parsley.

15. Drunk Chicken

Feel free to have a beer while preparing the chicken.

Cooking Time: 1 hour 20 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients:

¼ cup flour

Salt and pepper to taste

½ tsp. thyme

6 skinless chicken thighs

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 diced onion

4 minced garlic cloves

2 peeled and cubed potatoes

3 peeled and sliced carrots

2 slices of cooked and chopped bacon

2 cups chicken stock

1 ½ cup beer

2 tbsp. tomato paste

¼ cup chopped parsley

Directions:

Combine the flour, salt, pepper, and thyme in a plastic bag. Add the chicken thighs and coat well. Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven and sauté the onion and garlic for 5 minutes. Add the chicken and brown on low for 10 minutes while turning once or twice. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Add the remaining ingredients except for the chopped parsley. Place the Dutch oven in the stove and bake for 1 hour. Place the chicken on a platter and keep warm with aluminum foil. Transfer the Dutch oven to the stovetop and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes to thicken the gravy. Serve the gravy over the chicken and top with chopped parsley.

16. Chicken and Rice Soup

This soup gets its great flavor from the tarragon.

Cooking Time: 50 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients:

6 cups chicken broth

2 tsp. dried tarragon

1 tsp. dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

1 diced onion

3 minced garlic cloves

4 peeled and sliced carrots

4 chopped celery stalks

3 minced garlic cloves

2 cups cooked white rice

Directions:

Add the broth, tarragon, basil, salt, and pepper to the Dutch oven. Bring the liquid to a boil. Add the chicken and cook on medium heat for 20 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a platter and shred the meat. Return the meat to the Dutch oven. Reduce the heat to a simmer and add the cooked rice, onion, garlic, carrots, and celery, and stir well. Simmer for 30 minutes, until the carrots are cooked.

17. Boston Baked Beans

This is a favorite at any cookout. They are so much tastier than canned beans.

Cooking Time: 2 hours 40 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients:

1 lb. dry navy beans

¼ tsp. baking soda

6 cut-up bacon slices

1 chopped onion

¼ cup molasses

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Soak the bean in a pan of water overnight. Drain the beans and place them in a Dutch oven and cover them with 6 cups of water. Add the baking soda and bring the water to a boil and boil for 10 minutes. Drain but keep the liquid in reserve. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Stir in the remaining ingredients and combine well. Add enough of the reserved liquid to cover the ingredients. Cover the Dutch oven and place it in the preheated stove. Bake the beans for 1 hour. If needed, add more liquid. Continue baking for another hour while checking on the liquid. Remove the cover and continue baking for 30 at 350 degrees.

18. Zuppa Toscana

This is an incredibly irresistible soup.

Cooking Time: 45 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients:

1 lb. spicy Italian sausage

4 chopped bacon slices

1 diced onion

2 minced garlic cloves

8 cups low-sodium chicken broth

3 peeled and sliced Russet potatoes

1 cup half and half

1 cup chopped kale

Directions:

Crumble and brown the sausage in a Dutch oven for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside. Fry the bacon pieces in the Dutch oven for 10 minutes and drain the fat, leaving just 1 tablespoon. Sauté the onion and garlic in the bacon fat for 5 minutes. Pour in the broth and bring the mixture to a boil. Add the potatoes and return the sausage and cover the Dutch oven. Cook on medium for 20 minutes, until the potatoes are done. Add the half and half and kale and cook for 5 minutes.

19. Corn Chowder

This is out-of-this-world chowder when you use fresh corn. It just won’t be the same with frozen corn.

Cooking Time: 35 minutes.

Yield: 5 servings.

Ingredients:

4 slices of fried bacon

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 diced onion

3 chopped celery stalks

2 tbsp. white flour

5 cups vegetable broth

3 peeled and cubed medium potatoes

2 peeled and sliced carrots

4 cups corn kernels

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper to taser

Directions:

Crumble the fried bacon and set it aside. Heat the olive oil in the Dutch oven and sauté the onion and celery for 5 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for 5 minutes. Add the broth, potatoes, and carrots, and bring the mixture to a boil. Cook on low for 15 minutes, until the potatoes and carrots are done. Transfer the corn, milk, salt, and pepper to the Dutch oven and stir well. Cook on low for 8 minutes.

20. Dutch Oven Chili Recipe

Dark chocolate is the secret ingredient that gives this chili a great taste.

Cooking Time: 2 hours 10 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 ½ lb. ground beef

½ lb. ground sausage meat

1 chopped onion

3 minced garlic cloves

1 chopped green bell pepper

2 chopped green chilis

15 oz canned red kidney beans

15 oz canned pinto beans

28 oz can diced tomatoes

2 cup beef broth

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 tbsp. cumin

2 tbsp. chopped dark chocolate

1 cup sour cream

Directions: